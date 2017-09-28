Warrant: College student recorded video of another student in shower, shared it on Snapchat

Warrant: College student recorded video of another student in sh - FOX Carolina 21

Campus police at Spartanburg Methodist College said a student has been arrested and charged after recording video of another student in the shower and then sharing the video.

The incident happened on September 21, according to incident reports.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, told campus police that he was in the shower in his dorm room when someone else broke in and videotaped him while he was washing his hair and had his eyes closed. Another student then alerted him that video of him showering had been shared on Snapchat.

Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Tristan Lee Campbell, openly admitted that he took the video and shared it in a group chat on snapchat.

Campbell was arrested and charged with peeping tom / eavesdropping and was booked into the Spartanburg County jail on Wednesday.

