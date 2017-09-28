School district: Pendleton High School dismissing early after crash causes power outage

Pendleton High School will be dismissing at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday due to a power outage, according to the school district.

Troopers said a crash on US 76 took down a utility pole and knocked out power in the area.

Troopers said Highway 76 was closed from the Highway 187 intersection to La France Road.

Duke Energy was reporting 455 outages in the area.

Troopers said one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.

