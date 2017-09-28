Professor at Puerto Rican university returns home to Western NC after hurricanes

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after he exposed a victim to HIV.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate man is in custody after he exposed a victim to HIV.More >
Greenville County deputies responded to a death investigation after witnesses heard gunfire.More >
Greenville County deputies responded to a death investigation after witnesses heard gunfire.More >
The coroner confirmed he was responding to the scene of a crash in Anderson County Wednesday evening.More >
The coroner confirmed he was responding to the scene of a crash in Anderson County Wednesday evening.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
Police in Florida say they've arrested a woman accused of dressing up like a clown 27 years ago and fatally shooting the wife of her future husband.More >
Playboy announced on Twitter Wednesday night that founder Hugh M. Hefner had passed away.More >
Playboy announced on Twitter Wednesday night that founder Hugh M. Hefner had passed away.More >
Ron Carpenter Jr., the founder of Redemption church, took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize for a social media post made by his wife, Hope.More >
Ron Carpenter Jr., the founder of Redemption church, took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize for a social media post made by his wife, Hope.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement has filed charges against an Upstate nurse who is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a vulnerable adult.More >
The South Carolina Law Enforcement has filed charges against an Upstate nurse who is accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with a vulnerable adult.More >
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is using his very first NFL game check to put smiles on some very deserving faces.More >
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is using his very first NFL game check to put smiles on some very deserving faces.More >
The family of a missing Upstate 15-year-old is asking for help locating her.More >
The family of a missing Upstate 15-year-old is asking for help locating her.More >
The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday.More >
The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on Wednesday.More >
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.More >
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was found shot to death at Woodspring Suites on Chalmers Road early Thursday morning (Sep. 28, 2017)More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was found shot to death at Woodspring Suites on Chalmers Road early Thursday morning (Sep. 28, 2017)More >
People gathered in Asheville on Wednesday to protest proposed increased Duke Energy rates.More >
People gathered in Asheville on Wednesday to protest proposed increased Duke Energy rates.More >
The vehicle will be used to help recruit new members of the force.More >
The vehicle will be used to help recruit new members of the force.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >