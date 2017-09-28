Professor at Puerto Rican university returns home to Western NC - FOX Carolina 21

Professor at Puerto Rican university returns home to Western NC after hurricanes

Posted: Updated:
Devastation in Puerto Rico (source: United for Puerto Rico) Devastation in Puerto Rico (source: United for Puerto Rico)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A Rutherford County native who has lived in Puerto Rico since 2014 has returned to his family home in Western North Carolina after hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the island.

Dr. Stephen Hughes and Dr. Alesandra Morales Vélez, both faculty at University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, were able to flee the island on the first of only two commercial flights that have departed from the Aguadilla region since Maria struck.

Hughes is asking for people in the Carolinas to help hurricane relief efforts by donating to www.unitedforpuertorico.com.

Hughes said it is important to remember that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and the crisis on the island is a US humanitarian crisis.

MORE: Trump waives Jones Act to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.