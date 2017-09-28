Activist arrested for removal of State House Confederate flag barred from speaking at NC middle school

Activist Bree Newsome will not be allowed to speak to Asheville Middle School students, according to a statement from the district.

In 2015, Newsome was arrested after she pulled down the Confederate flag from the grounds of the South Carolina State House.

In a statement, Asheville City Schools said letting Newsome speak violates school board policy. A representative with Asheville City Schools said, "The policy states that the advocacy of illegal acts by a speaker is not permitted."

The school representative stated that Asheville Middle School and Americans Who Tell the Truth were working on a collaboration in which Margot Lee Shetterly, author of "Hidden Figures," would speak to eighth graders.

According to the representative, Shetterly canceled and Americans Who Tell the Truth invited Newsome as the speaker instead. Asheville City Schools declined to have Newsome as the replacement speaker, the statement said.

Newsome will speak on the Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College campus on Friday and at the Young Men's Institute on Saturday.

