AG: Employee of Greenville Co. Schools arrested on child porn charges

AG: Employee of Greenville Co. Schools arrested on child porn ch - FOX Carolina 21

Daniel Brown (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center) Daniel Brown (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center)
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an employee of an Upstate school district is facing numerous charges in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Daniel Brown, 38, was arrested on Wednesday on 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the attorney general, Brown was found to be in possession of child porn images after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools confirmed Brown was a former employee of Wade Hampton High School. He resigned his position as technology integration specialist on Wednesday, Sep. 20 and had been with the school since 2012.

The district said an investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office has not found any connection between the allegations against Brown and any Wade Hampton students.

If convicted, Brown could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

A bond hearing for Brown was held Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $10,000 per charge.

