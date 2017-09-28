Green Bay Packers call for locked arms during national anthem in 'moment of unification'

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to a create a "moment of unification" before they face off against the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, while hundreds of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem, Packers players locked arms on the sidelines. In a statement, the team said they plan to repeat this Thursday, and urged fans to join in.

"The game of football brings people together. As NFL players, we are a living testimony that individuals from different backgrounds and with different life experiences can work together toward a common goal," the statement read.

The team said players, coaches and staff will join together in a show of solidarity.

"It will represent a coming together of players who want the same things that all of us do—freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding, and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly," the Packers said in a release. "You will see the sons of police officers, kids who grew up in military families, people who have themselves experienced injustice and discrimination firsthand, and an array of others all linking together in a display of unity."

In a press conference on Wednesday, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said he, too, will be locking arms with his players.

"I was proud of the players... their statement," McCarthy said. "Their approach is one of a positive nature and that’s, uh, that’s definitely the preference, so locking arms and honoring the flag, I think is a very good thing."

He said he is even more proud of the discussions the team has had in the locker room regarding the controversial issue. He said each player has had a chance to express their opinion and, although some differ, they want to remain together as a team.

They are urging everyone Thursday to lock arms with whoever they're near, intertwined in a symbol of teamwork "to build a society that is more fair and just."

