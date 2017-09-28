Gov. McMaster declares Sep. 28 Penicillin Allergy Day

Governor Henry McMaster declared Sep. 28 Penicillin Allergy Day in South Carolina.

Penicillin is the most frequently reported drug allergy in the U.S., according to the proclamation. The proclamation stated that penicillin allergies are often falsely diagnosed. 9 out of 10 patients that report a penicillin allergy are not actually allergic, the proclamation said.

The proclamation stated that the purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the consequences of a false penicillin allergy diagnosis and the availability of accurate penicillin allergy testing.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.