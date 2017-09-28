Officials: Wastewater spilled into Greenville creek - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Wastewater spilled into Greenville creek

The City of Greenville said crews are working to repair a wastewater main after a leakage on Wednesday.

Officials said they were called to a possible wastewater leak near Webster Road and Allendale Lane, which turned out to be the result of a broken and blocked main.

The break caused wastewater to overflow into a nearby creek.

SC DHEC officials have been notified of the incident and are collecting water samples for testing. As a precaution, residents are urged to avoid contact with the water, pending test results.

