Officials: Wastewater spilled into Greenville creek

The City of Greenville said crews are working to repair a wastewater main after a leakage on Wednesday.

Officials said they were called to a possible wastewater leak near Webster Road and Allendale Lane, which turned out to be the result of a broken and blocked main.

The break caused wastewater to overflow into a nearby creek.

SC DHEC officials have been notified of the incident and are collecting water samples for testing. As a precaution, residents are urged to avoid contact with the water, pending test results.

