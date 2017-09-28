Much cooler weather is coming - FOX Carolina 21

Cooler weather will slowly settle in toward Friday and the weekend. Nights will be borderline chilly and the days will be sunny and mild.

After a scorcher of a Thursday, temps will cool down to 67 in the Upstate and 61 in the mountains under partly cloudy skies. We’ll see a few clouds through Friday as cooler air settles in. Highs will only warm into the low to upper 70s area-wide with a slight chance for a mountain shower.

Saturday will start with a couple clouds, but we should see bright, blue sky by the afternoon! Highs will stay in the low to upper 70s, which is close to the norm for this time of year.

Sunday morning will begin with temps in the 40s for the higher elevations and low 50s for the Upstate and northeast GA, so you might need a light jacket for church or brunch early in the day! Sunny skies will bring temps into the upper 60s to low 70s by late day.

Beautiful weather carries into much of next week! We’ll be watching an area of disturbed weather near Florida for tropical development, but a high pressure over us should help to protect the Carolinas from any issues.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.