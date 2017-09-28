Deputies: 11 horses seized from Anderson Co. home - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies seized 11 horses from an Anderson County home on Thursday. According to deputies, the horses were starved and in poor health.

The incident report stated that there was no food or water available for the horses on the Amity Road property. Many of the horses were underweight and some were emaciated, deputies said. According to the incident report, there were several empty feed bags and containers on the property.

Deputies said the hooves on the horses were also in "terrible" condition.

In addition to the 11 horses, deputies also seized five dogs, a goat and a duck from the property.

No charges have been filed at this time.

