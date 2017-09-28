Registered sex offender from Upstate questioned in slaying of 2 Indiana teens

Daniel Nations in 2011 (left) and in 2017 (Source: SLED/Teller Co. Detention)

A man who authorities are interviewing in connection with in a double homicide in Indianapolis has ties - and criminal convictions - in the Upstate.

Daniel Nations, 31, was convicted of indecent exposure in 2007 in South Carolina and required to register as a sex offender. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's sex offender registry was updated with a new photo in 2011 with his primary address listed at the time as a home on Reynolds Road in Chesnee.

A background check also revealed a 2006 charge for indecent exposure and traffic violation charges including DUI for Nations.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 2 confirmed Nations was a 2003 graduate of Chesnee High School.

He moved to Florida in 2012, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Sex offender records in Florida indicate Nations' last reported address was in Martinsville, Indiana.

The El Paso Sheriff's Office said Nations was taken into custody on Monday after they received a tip regarding menacing threats in the Mount Herman area. When authorities pulled over a vehicle identified by witnesses, they said Nations was behind the wheel. He was taken into custody by the Woodland Park Police Department on an unrelated weapons charge.

The Woodland Park Police Department said the threats included multiple reports of a man threatening individuals on a trail with a hatchet.

Now, State Police said they are speaking with Nations in connection with the slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams, two Indiana girls who were killed while hiking.

The Delphi Police Department said the girls did not show up at an arranged time and their bodies were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail.

The Associated Press reports that Sgt. Kim Riley with the Indiana State Police said they are questioning Nations on whether or not he was in the state when the teens vanished in February.

No arrests have been made in the girls' deaths, but authorities released a photo of a suspect observed on the trail near where their bodies were found. The suspect in the photo was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie.

A reward of more than $230,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Click here to submit a tip via e-mail.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.