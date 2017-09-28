Police: Suspect arrested, another sought in Gaffney club shooting

The Gaffney Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with a nightclub shooting in July.

Authorities were called to Club Empire on Birnie Street July 8 in the early-morning hours after receiving reports of gunfire. Investigators said four people were injured in the incident, which appeared to stem from an altercation inside the club.

On Thursday, officers arrested 22-year-old Marlo Terrell Parker at the intersection of Third Avenue and Fifth Street in connection with the incident. Parker is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Warrants have also been signed for 25-year-old Kelvin Devonte Bonner in connection with the incident. Officers said Bonner, who goes by the nickname "Chic Chic" is wanted on three counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

