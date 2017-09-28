Help Buncombe Co. deputies identify woman accused of breaking into cars, credit card theft

Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office).

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman accused of breaking into a car and stealing credit cards.

According to deputies, the suspect broke into a vehicle in the Fairview area. The suspect stole items from the vehicle and attempted to use stolen credit cards at the Shell gas station at the corner of Patton Ave. and Johnston Blvd, deputies said.

The suspect has dark hair with blonde highlights. She is approximately 5'06"-5'09" and weighs 150-160 pounds.

The suspect was wearing dark colored Nike pants and a blue long-sleeved shirt. Deputies said the suspect was also wearing a Louis Vuitton scarf that was stolen during the vehicle break-in. She was wearing rimmed glasses, possibly pink or purple in color.

Deputies said the suspect is believed to be driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office at (828) 250-6670.

