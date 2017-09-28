Crash shuts down I-85 north in Spartanburg County

A collision on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County Thursday had all northbound lanes shut down.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred just before 5 p.m. near mile marker 62 and Highway 290. All lanes were blocked on the north side as of 5:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays on both sides of the interstate.

Troopers reported injuries in the crash but there is no word on the extent.

