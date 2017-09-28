Hands-Only CPR saves life of Upstate man

Two Upstate men were strangers last year, but a single moment in December changed both their lives, when one of the men used CPR to save the other.

Trevor Cox explained how they met.

“First time we ever spoken a word to each other was waiting for a pick-up basketball game over in the bleachers,” Cox said.

Jason Little’s life was saved by Trevor, thanks to CPR.

“I started running up and down this court right behind us, and about the fourth or fifth time down the floor I felt a pain in my chest and shortness of breath and went and sat down on the bleachers," said Little. "The last thing I remember doing was putting my head down on my hands.”

Trevor ran over to help.

“I flipped him over and noticed what was going on. He was having a heart attack at the time," Cox explained. "I started to give CPR.”

Jason is doing well now, and he and Trevor are sharing their story, in hopes others take just a few minutes to learn the lifesaving technique.

It comes as we get ready to recognize World Heart Day which takes place on September 29th each year.

The American Heart Association says a cardiovascular disease event, like a heart attack or stroke, can happen anywhere.

And if CPR is not used right away, the chance of survival drops significantly.

Megan Ramsey is with the American Heart Association, and says Hands-Only CPR is easy to learn, and can have a huge impact.

“Just by performing hands only CPR you can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival,” said Ramsey.

You can watch a short video here, to see how Hands-Only CPR works.

