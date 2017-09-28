Deputies, K9s to sweep Boiling Springs HS on Friday after threat found written in bathroom

A heightened law enforcement presences is expected at Boiling Springs High School after parents received a phone message from the school about a threat on Thursday.

The recording was read as follows:

Good evening parents, This is Chuck Gordon, principal of Boiling Springs High School. You may have heard that someone wrote in the girls restroom that they were going to shoot up the school. That is a true statement. It did happen. What I want you to know is we are checking into this situation. As a result of this, we are planning to have the Sheriff's Office K9 run through our campus, as well as to maintain a heightened police presence at Boiling Springs High School tomorrow. Just as a reminder - individuals who try to invoke fear into the hearts of our students, will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and will no longer be a student at boiling Springs High School. Again, we will have a heightened police presence on campus tomorrow to ensure the safety of our students. Thank you, and have a great evening.

The school also posted a message about the incident to their Facebook page:

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will be at the school tomorrow, and a K9 unit will be sweeping the premises.

