Deputies responding after victim shot in Greenville Co., dispatch says

Dispatchers said deputies responded to a shooting in Greenville County Thursday night.

The call came in just after 11:30 p.m.

According to dispatch, the incident happened at 2726 Wade Hampton Blvd. That address is listed as Prime-Time Club.

Dispatchers said one victim will be transported to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and dispatchers said witnesses are not sharing information on scene.

