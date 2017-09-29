Susan Smith has spent more than half her life behind bars

Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison.

Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday. The Union County woman is currently serving a life sentence at Leath Correctional Institution for drowning her two young sons in 1994. She was admitted to the South Carolina prison system on July 28, 1995.

People magazine and the Daily Mail ran updates on Smith earlier this week, marking her birthday and the 23-year-anniversary of her arrest.

In October 1994, Smith told investigators she had been carjacked, and that the male suspect had driven off with her children, ages 1 and 3, still in the car. Later, she admitted that she lied and the truth was revealed: She let her car roll into a lake with the children strapped inside.

The story made national headlines and was featured in numerous periodicals, including the cover of People magazine.

Smith’s online disciplinary record shows she has been in more trouble behind bars. The most recent offense was in March 2015, when she was caught with illegal drugs. In 2010, Smith faced three citations for mutilation and two illegal drug offenses.

The Rock Hill Herald reports that prison officials uncovered in 2000 that Smith had been involved sexually with two corrections officers. Those officers were fired and Smith was moved to another prison.

Smith has spent the last two decades in four South Carolina prisons.

In 2015, Smith sent a letter to The State newspaper, claiming she was “not the monster society thinks.”

PREVIOUSLY:

Susan Smith releases new details about sons' murders in letters to newspaper

Remembering 20th anniversary of Susan Smith case

