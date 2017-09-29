Dispatch: Fire reported at BMW plant - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Fire reported at BMW plant

GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said a fire was reported at the BMW Manufacturing plant Friday morning in Greer.

Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 7 a.m.

The BMW Fire Department responded to the blaze.

No other details were immediately available.

