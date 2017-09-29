Week 6: Bulldogs vs. Cavaliers in the Game of the Week - FOX Carolina 21

Week 6: Bulldogs vs. Cavaliers in the Game of the Week

The Boiling Springs Bulldogs will head to Dorman to face the Cavaliers in the week six Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Shannon Sommerville will be live from Dorman with highlights at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Aaron Cheslock will be in the studio with highlights filmed by FOX Carolina crews at the following games:

  • Spartanburg vs. Byrnes
  • Chapman vs. Clinton
  • St Joseph’s vs. Christ Church
  • Wren vs. Daniel
  • Easley vs. TL Hanna
  • Union County vs. Eastside
  • Greenville vs. Pickens
  • Greer vs. Travelers Rest
  • Mauldin vs. Riverside
  • Woodmont vs. Westside

Friday Night Blitz will also feature final scores for the following games:

  • Hartsville vs. Abbeville
  • Berea vs. Southside
  • Mid-Carolina vs. Broome
  • Mccormick vs. Calhoun Falls
  • Powdersville vs. Carolina Academy
  • Chesnee vs. Landrum
  • Walhalla vs. Crescent
  • Palmetto vs. Emerald
  • Rock hill vs. Gaffney
  • Wade Hampton vs. Greenwood
  • Hillcrest vs. Laurens
  • Newberry vs.  Woodruff
  • West-oak @ Pendleton
  • Ware shoals vs. Whitmire
  • Blacksburg @ East Gaston (NC)

