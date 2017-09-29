Week 6: Bulldogs vs. Cavaliers in the Game of the Week

The Boiling Springs Bulldogs will head to Dorman to face the Cavaliers in the week six Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week.

Shannon Sommerville will be live from Dorman with highlights at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Aaron Cheslock will be in the studio with highlights filmed by FOX Carolina crews at the following games:

Spartanburg vs. Byrnes

Chapman vs. Clinton

St Joseph’s vs. Christ Church

Wren vs. Daniel

Easley vs. TL Hanna

Union County vs. Eastside

Greenville vs. Pickens

Greer vs. Travelers Rest

Mauldin vs. Riverside

Woodmont vs. Westside

Friday Night Blitz will also feature final scores for the following games:

Hartsville vs. Abbeville

Berea vs. Southside

Mid-Carolina vs. Broome

Mccormick vs. Calhoun Falls

Powdersville vs. Carolina Academy

Chesnee vs. Landrum

Walhalla vs. Crescent

Palmetto vs. Emerald

Rock hill vs. Gaffney

Wade Hampton vs. Greenwood

Hillcrest vs. Laurens

Newberry vs. Woodruff

West-oak @ Pendleton

Ware shoals vs. Whitmire

Blacksburg @ East Gaston (NC)

