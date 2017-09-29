Mother charged after leaving 4 kids alone at home while she traveled to Germany

An Iowa mother has been arrested after police said she left her four children alone to take a trip to Germany, according to The Des Moines Register.

Online jail records show Erin Lee Macke, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.

According to the newspaper, police went to the home on September 21 after getting reports that the children, ages 6, 7, and two that are 12 years old, were being left unsupervised.

Police said they learned that Macke left the country on September 20, was not due to return until October 1, and had made no child care arrangements for her children.

The children were taken into Iowa Department of Human Services’ custody and are now staying with family.

Police called Macke and demanded she return home. When she did, she was arrested.

