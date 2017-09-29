Coroner identifies woman who died at hospital after Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies woman who died at hospital after Spartanburg Co. crash

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Woodruff woman has died after a crash in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. along Switzer Greenpond Road, about four miles south of Reidville.

Troopers said a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

A female passenger in the vehicle was entrapped in the car, had to be extracted, and was taken to the hospital where troopers said she later died from her injuries. She was identified as 31-year-old Ta Thao Yang of Woodruff. 

She suffered a closed head injury and her death was ruled an accident.

The driver, a male, survived the crash.

