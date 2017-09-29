Troopers: Woman dies after Friday morning crash in Spartanburg County

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a Woodruff woman has died after a crash in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. along Switzer Greenpond Road, about four miles south of Reidville.

Troopers said a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

A female passenger in the vehicle was entrapped in the car, had to be extracted, and was taken to the hospital where troopers said she later died from her injuries.

The driver, a male, survived the crash.

Troopers said charges are pending.

