Deputies: Spartanburg man victim of Ebay scam

Spartanburg County deputies say a man was a victim of an Ebay scam. According to deputies, the victim was in communication regarding a 2011 Cadillac CTS with a seller claiming to be Ebay Motors.

The incident report stated that after back and forth communication with the seller, the victim wired $4,400 for the vehicle on September 14. The victim received an email confirmation that the seller received the money, deputies said.

According to the incident report, the victim still has not received the vehicle. Deputies said the victim is unable to get in contact with the seller.

