View from the top: Denver Downs corn maze honors SC college teams' national championships

Aerial view of the Denver Downs corn maze (FOX Carolina/ September 29, 2017)

Denver Downs’ annual corn maze celebrate South Carolina college sports and the teams that brought home national championships.

The 2017 corn maze honors Coastal Carolina for their baseball college world series win, the Gamecocks women’s basketball team for their national title, and a large section of the maze honors the Clemson Tigers football team’s national championship victory.

FOX Carolina photojournalist Alex Schumann flew a drone over the ten-acre maze Friday morning for an exclusive look.

Click here for admission, hours, and other information about Denver Downs Farm.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.