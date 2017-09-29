Deputies: Summerville kidnapping suspect arrested in Spartanburg County

Deputies say a man wanted for kidnapping in Summerville was arrested in Spartanburg County. Antwan Eric Dashore Harris, 26, was arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop.

According to the incident report, Harris was traveling at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on Anderson Mill Rd. Deputies said they pulled Harris over and discovered he was wanted for kidnapping in Summerville after running his information.

The incident report stated that Harris was arrested and will be extradited to Summerville.

