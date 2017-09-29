Deputies: Spartanburg Co. man arrested after assaulting victims, threatening them with knife, hammer

Deputies say a Spartanburg man was arrested after assaulting a female victim and threatening a male victim with a knife and hammer. Richard Darnell Scruggs, 45, was charged with assault and battery third degree and domestic violence third degree.

According to an incident report,Scruggs entered a home where the male and female victims were sleeping. The report said that Scruggs was throwing items around the residence while yelling and cursing.

According to deputies, Scruggs came at the victims with a knife and directed death threats towards the male victim. Scruggs repeatedly lunged at the male victim with the knife and a hammer, deputies said.

The report stated that the female victim attempted to get between the two men and Scruggs shoved her to the ground. Deputies said Scruggs then pointed the knife in the female victim's face.

Scruggs is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

