Clemson student not worried about college debt after $125K lottery win

Brianna Mathis (Source: SC Education Lottery) Brianna Mathis (Source: SC Education Lottery)
A Clemson University student is saying goodbye to college dent after winning a $125,000 lottery prize, according to the SC Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said Brianna Mathis, 20, told them her pacemaker went off due to the shock of winning the top prize featured on the $5 instant ticket Fantastic 5s.

Brianna purchased the ticket from Discount Corner located on East River Street in Anderson.

Lottery officials said Brianna hopes to use the winnings to pay her college tuition and help her mother purchase a house.

