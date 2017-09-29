BI-LO: Clemson fans can see national championship trophy at Clemson store on Saturday

BI-LO said the Clemson Tigers’ national championship trophy will be on display Saturday evening at the BI-LO in Clemson.

Officials said the “Official Supermarket of the Clemson Tigers” will allow fans to see and take photos with the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship trophy during The Tiger Tailgate Show prior to the Clemson vs. Virginia Tech football game.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the store located at 501 Old Greenville Highway.

The Clemson cheerleaders will also be on hand and BI-LO said fans can enter to win tickets to future Clemson home games.

The store will also have Clemson spirit cakes and cupcakes available for purchase.

