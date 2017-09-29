Abbeville Co. deputies: Two men arrested after stealing motorcycle, attempting to steal trailer

Two men were arrested after Abbeville County deputies said they stole a motorcycle and attempted to steal a trailer. Deputies said Justin Daniel Ricketts, 28, and Jerry Shane McDowell, 18 were charged with petit larceny, grand larceny, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the incident report, the victim heard an alarm in his driveway go off and found Ricketts and McDowell attempting to steal his trailer.

Deputies said when they responded to the scene, they found blood splatter and broken glass in the driveway. The incident report stated that the victim fired shots at Ricketts when Ricketts lunged at him. Deputies said they found Ricketts with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Ricketts was taken to Self Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries and was arrested after he was released, deputies said.

While investigating the incident, deputies said they found a motorcycle that had been reported stolen. Ricketts and McDowell were also responsible for the motorcycle theft and were attempting to steal the trailer to load up the motorcycle, deputies stated.

According to deputies, there was also a third suspect in the case. His name has not yet been released.

