School district investigating after photos showing questionable sandwich shared on social media

Two photos sent to FOX Carolina showing the sandwich in question (Provided)

Greenwood County District 52 said officials are looking into claims that moldy bread was served during lunch Friday at Ninety Six High School.

Several people messaged FOX Carolina copies of photos showing a sandwich with what appeared to be a green spot visible inside the bread component after someone had taken a bite

Assistant Superintendent Wally Hall said he was notified about the photos Friday afternoon and was beginning to look into it.

