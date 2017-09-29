Deputies: Some cell phone towers out of service in Anderson Co., 911 affected

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they were notified by Verizon Friday of several cell phone tower outages in the Starr and Iva areas.

Deputies said cell phone users in those areas trying to call 911, or make any calls out in those areas, are unable to do so. Landlines are not affected.

The the event of an emergency, deputies said residents should go to the Starr, Iva or Grove Fire Department where personnel can radio 911 communications.

