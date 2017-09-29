Deputies: Three accused of selling drugs to teens at a church Ma - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Three accused of selling drugs to teens at a church Madison Co.

Three people were arrested on drug related charges at Red Hill Baptist Church in Madison County.

Windell Banks, Kasey Worley, and Shea Hoffman were arrested on Monday. 

Deputies say they began surveillance after receiving complaints of suspicious activity at the church after hours. According to deputies, Banks, Worley, and Hoffman have been involved in drug deals targeting teenagers aged 15 to 17. 

Banks, Worley, and Hoffman were all charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, deputies stated. According to the sheriff's office, Banks faces five additional charges and Worley faces three additional drug related charges. Hoffman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said. 

