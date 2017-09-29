District: All students safe, no gun found at Henderson Co. school

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were on scene at a high school after receiving a report that a student had a gun on campus.

Apple Valley Middle and North Henderson High School were placed on lockdown. Officials said all students are safe and they would be able to be picked up after a security sweep.

Multiple officers were on scene investigating and the campus lockdown was escalated to a "code red" as a safety precaution.

Just after 3 p.m., deputies said the lockdowns had been lifted and parents were able to pick up their children.

