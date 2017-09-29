Upstate school district goes gold for childhood cancer awareness

An Upstate school district was decked out in gold Friday as a way to bring attention to childhood cancer.

It happened in Spartanburg District 1, where freshman Kylie Simonds goes to high school at Chapman High School. She is a cancer survivor and she and her mom, Kelly Simonds organized the district wide awareness campaign.

Kylie was diagnosed with cancer at 8 years old, and she's been cancer-free for the past five years. But she remembers those friends still battling the disease and wants to make sure they aren't forgotten.

“Childhood cancer is happening and it's a problem we need to address more there needs to be more funding and research for it," she said. "I feel like it gets left out and no one really thinks about it.”

Kylie and her mom both stressed the importance of better funding for research for fighting childhood cancer.

Advocates point out that childhood cancer can't be treated the exact same way adult cancer is, because children are still developing. And there is still a lot of work to be done in figuring out what causes childhood cancer.

