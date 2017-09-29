Deputies: Upstate father, son arrested after 3 young children molested

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a father and son have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of multiple young children.

An investigation was launched in August 2017 after deputies said they were notified of a child who had been sexually molested on multiple occasions. The investigation led to the arrests of 34-year-old Jason Riley Galloway and his father, 63-year-old Rickie Freeman Galloway.

According to deputies, the pair engaged in sexual acts with three victims, all of whom were under 11 years old. The incidents occurred at private residences, deputies said.

Jason Galloway was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Rickie Galloway was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

A judge denied bond for both suspects, who are currently being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

