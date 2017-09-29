District: Mauldin High students disciplined after racist Snapchat photos surface

Greenville County Schools said at least two students are facing disciplinary action after racist social media messages were shared.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Mauldin High School students were involved in the posting of Snapchat photos containing captions with racial slurs. The students who have been identified are being disciplined according to the district policy on bullying, harassment and intimidation, Brotherton said.

At least one student included in the photos was unaware of the manner in which they were used, she said.

"These posts absolutely do not represent the ideals of Mauldin High School or the School District of Greenville County," Brotherton said. "This type of behavior is not tolerated."

