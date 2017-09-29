Buncombe Co. organizations team up for hurricane relief drive

UWM/SSEC/CIMSS, William Straka III/NASA A satellite of image of Hurricane Irma as obtained by NASA and NOAA.

Several organizations in Buncombe County are teaming up for a hurricane relief drive. MANNA FoodBank, Mission Health Asheville Campuses, Buncombe County Schools, Buncombe County Sheriff's Department, and Smart Insurance Agency will host the drive October 2-7.

In a statement, the organizations said the purpose of the drive is to support the communities that are recovering from the devastation of the hurricanes. The drive will focus on collection personal care items and convenience foods that are a necessity for those in the recovery process.

The organizations said the five most needed items are:

Soap/shampoo

Toothpaste/toothbrushes

Deodorant

Handheld, shelf-stable snacks (snack bars, nuts, chips, crackers, etc.)

Pop top entrée foods (ravioli, tuna, spaghetti)

MANNA FoodBank will have a public donation site located at:

?Smart Insurance Agency

499 New Leicester Highway

Asheville, NC 28806

Donations will be accepted daily from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Buncombe County Schools, Mission Health Asheville Campuses, and Buncombe County Sheriff's Department will have donation barrels for internal drives.

