Police: Arrest made in Gaffney drive-by shooting

Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
Online jail records show Erin Lee Macke, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.More >
Greenwood County District 52 said officials are looking into claims that moldy bread was served during lunch Friday at Ninety Six High School.More >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster took to Facebook to discuss whether a law enforcement officer should have been told to not wear his firearm at the doctor's office.More >
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a man was found shot outside a Greenville County night club Thursday night.More >
Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said a fire was reported at the BMW Manufacturing plant Friday morning in Greer.More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.More >
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was found shot to death at Woodspring Suites on Chalmers Road early Thursday morning (Sep. 28, 2017)More >
People gathered in Asheville on Wednesday to protest proposed increased Duke Energy rates.More >
The vehicle will be used to help recruit new members of the force.More >
Seneca resident Leona Branham celebrated her 106th birthday on Wednesday! She is a longtime Clemson fan and had a Tigers-themed celebration.More >
An Upstate woman and her husband experienced the destruction from Hurricane Irma at their home in Saint Thomas.More >
Members of the public gathered outside of Senator Lindsey Graham's Pendleton office to protest the healthcare bill he co-wrote.More >
