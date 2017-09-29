Police: Arrest made in Gaffney drive-by shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Arrest made in Gaffney drive-by shooting

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Gaffney Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in July.

Officers were dispatched to the incident on July 14 on Kendrick Street. Investigators said shots were fired from a vehicle at a victim who was on a porch.

Shawmund Shrock Wray, 31, is charged with attempted murder in the case.

He was booked into the Cherokee Co. Detention Center.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Upstate father, son arrested after 3 young children molested

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.