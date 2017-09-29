Police: Arrest made in Gaffney drive-by shooting

The Gaffney Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in July.

Officers were dispatched to the incident on July 14 on Kendrick Street. Investigators said shots were fired from a vehicle at a victim who was on a porch.

Shawmund Shrock Wray, 31, is charged with attempted murder in the case.

He was booked into the Cherokee Co. Detention Center.

