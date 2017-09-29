New 'To Be Honest' app promotes positive posts

When Marty Durant goes to his Facebook page, he's not worried about likes and friend requests.

"A lot of kids on social media - we all want to be part of it, to feel involved and to feel like we're a part of our friends," Durant said.

The social media site hasn't always been a comfortable space for him because he used to get bullied online.

"It's hard sometimes because people can attack you online and post mean things or leave mean comments. It's not a good feeling," he said.

Now, there's a new app called TBH which stands for To Be Honest. It's a popular hashtag used by teenagers, and techies say the app promotes positivity. The app allows users to add a friend to a group, and post an anonymous poll with questions like "Who makes you laugh the hardest?"

"I think it's great that something is coming on the scene in a positive way regarding social media," Dr. Drew Brannon said. He's a psychologist with Synergy Psych in Greenville.

"We know they value their peers' opinions significantly," he said."We call it Identity Development - could be far-reaching for years from now positively, or negatively."

Brannon says social media isn't bad, but teenagers need to understand boundaries.

"We're putting a lot of responsibility, a lot of independence and autonomy related to social media in the hands of kids who aren't ready for it," Brannon said.

Durant, now works with Greenville Family Partnership and is trained to teach teenagers and parents about how to stop bullies. He says to be honest, the app seems like it sends the right message.

