District: Elementary school student disciplined after caught with BB gun on Greenville Co. school bus

Officials with Greenville County Schools said a student has been disciplined for bringing a BB gun on a school bus on Friday.

According to Elizabeth Brotherton with the school district, a student at Bells Crossing Elementary had the weapon on the bus this afternoon.

Brotherton said another student saw the BB gun and alerted the bus driver, who immediately confiscated it and contacted law enforcement.

The student was removed from the bus by police, and a report was filed, said Brotherton.

She says the student has been disciplined according to Greenville County Schools behavior code, and that no threat was made or any violence intended during the incident.

