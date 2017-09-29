Help deputies find woman missing out of Rutherford Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Help deputies find woman missing out of Rutherford Co.

Posted: Updated:
Andrea Khristal Bailey (Source: RCSO) Andrea Khristal Bailey (Source: RCSO)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are searching for a missing woman out of Rutherford County, and they need your help to find her.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Andrea Khristal Bailey went missing from her home in Rutherford County around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Bailey is approximately 5'5" tall and weighs 235 pounds. Deputies said she may be wearing a black shirt, grey pants and grey Skechers tennis shoes, carrying a black purse.

Bailey has pink-colored fingernails.

Anyone with information about Andrea Khristal Bailey is asked to contact Detective Adrienne Wallace with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828) 286-2911.

