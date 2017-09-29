Byrnes High School students raise money and awareness for cancer

Pink is not one of Byrnes High School’s colors, but it symbolizes the students and faculty's mission over the last few weeks. They’ve been raising money and awareness for childhood and breast cancer.

It’s a close cause for senior, Parker Simmons, who lost his grandmother to cancer.

"Pretty much everyone has been affected by cancer,” said Simmons, “It's very important we raise awareness and try to find a cure for it."

Students across the Spartanburg school districts are going pink or gold to raise awareness for breast and childhood cancer. Childhood cancer awareness month ends Saturday. As it wraps up, Byrnes High School’s principal Todd Hardy says he’s proud of his students for their efforts.

"Were just one big family and when our family is in need and we know of people in need, we all pitch together,” said Hardy.

The Rebels football team also did their part. They partnering with “Touchdowns Against Cancer.” Which helps raise money to fight childhood cancer. For every score, money is donated to support St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

"Our community is great and very supportive of Byrnes,” explained Principal Hardy.

Simmons says no matter what the score may say at the end of the game, everyone walks away a winner after doing their part to help.

"Hopefully one day we can find a cure,” said Simmons.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.