Cancer Survivors Park debuts sculpture for children affected by cancer

For many of the children that were in attendance at Friday's unveiling, you wouldn't think they'd faced significant challenges in their young lives. But coming to a park still under construction on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, there was a sense that this place belonged to them.

"Cancer touches everybody," said Maurie Lawrence, mother of a child cancer survivor. "My child was four months old, a baby. So it's important that those children have place and families of children with cancer have a home in this garden.

The site is the Cancer Survivors Park Children's Garden, a still-being-built tribute to honor all children affected by cancer.

Friday's event included the debut of a sculpture by artist Charles Pate, Jr., who designed "Fear Not", a bronze sculpture that features a child being protected by a lion.

Pate said it was an idea that was immediately receptive to the people developing the park.

"I think they immediately fell in love and said, 'yeah, let's do it'," said Pate.

The piece is one of several that will be placed at the park.

Construction is set to be completed sometime this fall.

