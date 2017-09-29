Cancer Survivors Park debuts sculpture for children affected by cancer

For many of the children that were in attendance at Friday's unveiling, you wouldn't think they'd faced significant challenges in their young lives. But coming to a park still under construction on the Swamp Rabbit Trail, there was a sense that this place belonged to them.
"Cancer touches everybody," said Maurie Lawrence, mother of a child cancer survivor. "My child was four months old, a baby. So it's important that those children have place and families of children with cancer have a home in this garden.
The site is the Cancer Survivors Park Children's Garden, a still-being-built tribute to honor all children affected by cancer.
Friday's event included the debut of a sculpture by artist Charles Pate, Jr., who designed "Fear Not", a bronze sculpture that features a child being protected by a lion.
Pate said it was an idea that was immediately receptive to the people developing the park.
"I think they immediately fell in love and said, 'yeah, let's do it'," said Pate.
The piece is one of several that will be placed at the park.
Construction is set to be completed sometime this fall.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
Online jail records show Erin Lee Macke, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.More >
Online jail records show Erin Lee Macke, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under the age of 21.More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a father and son have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of multiple young children.More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a father and son have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of multiple young children.More >
Greenwood County District 52 has responded with action after they confirmed moldy bread was served during lunch Friday at Ninety Six High School.More >
Greenwood County District 52 has responded with action after they confirmed moldy bread was served during lunch Friday at Ninety Six High School.More >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, 19, was arrested on Thursday without incident by the Michigan State Police Fugitives Team, MSP Lt. David Kaiser said.More >
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.More >
Police said the truck made a turn and the door flew opened, which led to the child being thrown out of the vehicle.More >
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster took to Facebook to discuss whether a law enforcement officer should have been told to not wear his firearm at the doctor's office.More >
Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster took to Facebook to discuss whether a law enforcement officer should have been told to not wear his firearm at the doctor's office.More >
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >
A 4-year-old Texas girl named Olivia died after her mother failed to call 911 because her cellphone was “low on minutes.”More >
“Fright Fest” became a real-life nightmare for one family when they were brutally beaten by a group of teenagers at Six Flags Great America during the Halloween-themed event.More >
“Fright Fest” became a real-life nightmare for one family when they were brutally beaten by a group of teenagers at Six Flags Great America during the Halloween-themed event.More >
Photos from Week 6 of high school football in the Upstate. (9/29/17)More >
Photos from Week 6 of high school football in the Upstate. (9/29/17)More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >