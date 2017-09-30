Coroner: 1 killed inside apartment after shooting in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: 1 killed inside apartment after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner was called to a scene in Anderson County after a reported shooting early Saturday morning.

Per the coroner, one male was found deceased inside the Mt. Vernon Place Apartments.

Few details are available at this time.

Then incident is in the early stages of the investigation.

