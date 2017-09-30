Coroner: Motorcyclist killed after striking truck in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County coroner confirms a motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a truck early Saturday morning.

The coroner said the driver on the motorcycle, 36-year-old Asa Jackson Lake of Piedmont, was traveling on Piedmont Highway when he struck a Chevrolet truck around 12:30 a.m.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Lake to GHS where he was later pronounced dead at 1:51 a.m.

Per an exam by the coroner, Lake died of blunt force trauma, the manner of death being an accident.

This case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

