Deputies: Gunshot victim located in Greenville Co.

Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived on the scene at C Street around 5:30 a.m., they located a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported to the hospital with what deputies said is non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody and no suspect description is available at this time, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 864-23-Crime or the Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.

