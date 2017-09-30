Deputies: Gunshot victim located in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Gunshot victim located in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene on C Street in Greenville. (9/30/17 FOX Carolina) Scene on C Street in Greenville. (9/30/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call of shots fired Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived on the scene at C Street around 5:30 a.m., they located a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was then transported to the hospital with what deputies said is non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody and no suspect description is available at this time, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 864-23-Crime or the Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.

