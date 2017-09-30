Put Down The Guns Now Young People hosts rally in response to recent violence in Gaffney

If You See Something Say Something rally. (9/30/17 FOX Carolina)

The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization hosted an "If You See Something, Say Something" rally in the city of Gaffney on Saturday in response to recent violence.

Founder Jack Logan said the purpose of the event was to allow the community and local law enforcement to interact.

The event was also held as a birthday celebration for LaMya Bradley. Bradley was fatally shot in August 2017. She would have turned 9 on September 29.

The Saturday rally is taking place until 2 p.m. in Thompson Park.

