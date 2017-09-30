Belton FD investigating string of recent fires along Upstate street

Officials with Belton Fire Department said an investigation is underway after crews were called to the scene of multiple fires along the same Anderson County street this week.

According to dispatch, 3 fires were reported over the last three days on the 800 block of Breazeale Street - a brush fire, a grass fire and a camper fire. Cheddar, Rock Springs and Belton Fire Departments all responded to assist.

An investigation into the fires is still ongoing.

Belton Fire Department Fire Chief Brad Maness posted on Facebook about the incidents:

