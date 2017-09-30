Redskins cornerback from Upstate pledges $100K to relief in Puer - FOX Carolina 21

Redskins cornerback from Upstate pledges $100K to relief in Puerto Rico

Josh Norman (Source: AP) Josh Norman (Source: AP)
WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -

The Upstate's very own Josh Norman is putting his money where his mouth is.

Norman, originally from Greenwood, plays cornerback for the Redskins.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he would be donating $100,000 of his own money to relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria:
 

