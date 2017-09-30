Redskins cornerback from Upstate pledges $100K to relief in Puerto Rico

The Upstate's very own Josh Norman is putting his money where his mouth is.

Norman, originally from Greenwood, plays cornerback for the Redskins.

He took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he would be donating $100,000 of his own money to relief efforts in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria:



I would encourage the ppl who can b/c you have the means to do so. Come forth it's always a blessing to be a blessing to some1 else in need. — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 30, 2017

So to the GOV&MAYOR of PR???? I'm sending 100,000$ as a Start to help you guys out b/c you all are citizens of U.S Just like us..???????? — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) September 30, 2017

